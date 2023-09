Artillery shells were stored at the warehouse that exploded in the Luhansk Region yesterday, and the warehouse itself was located only 900 meters from the residential structures.

This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel.

The strike was launched on the warehouse of missile and artillery weapons of the second army corps of the LPR group.

"5 soldiers were injured, two of them were hospitalized to a hospital, where, preliminarily, they died. Also, 3 civilians were slightly injured, they refused hospitalization," it was said.

There they emphasized that the occupiers put their warehouse 900 meters from residential buildings, and this is not the first time that russians place dangerous objects near civilian objects.

Recall that on September 25, in Sorokyne occupied by the russian federation, (the former name is Krasnodon) of the Luhansk Region, an explosion occurred at an ammunition depot near the Yunist plant.

Russian losses in the war in Ukraine on Tuesday morning, September 26, amounted to 400 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 276,670 of the military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed 39 artillery systems and 29 enemy drones.