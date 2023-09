Stefanchuk signs law on restoration of e-declaration with access to register of declarations

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, signed the law on the restoration of electronic declaration with provision of access to the register of declarations.

This is announced on the parliament's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 26, the bill with the President's proposals, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on September 20, was signed by the head of the Verkhovna Rada and sent to the head of state for signature.

According to Article 94 of the Constitution, the President must sign the law sent to him within 15 days.

After signing by the President, the law is published in the newspaper Holos Ukrainy and enters into force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the Verkhovna Rada resumed electronic declaration and provided open access to the register of declarations.

Exceptions to display in public access will be declarations of servicemen of the State Border Guard Service, the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, the State Security Department, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, special police officers participating in military operations, wounded, prisoners, peacekeepers and people who are in the temporarily occupied territories.