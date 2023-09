Mobile communications operator Vodafone Ukraine (PJSC VF Ukraine, Kyiv) invested over UAH 5.8 billion in the network during the full-scale war.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, in the first half of 2023, the company's investments in the network increased by 75% compared to the same period last year.

The main areas of investment: prompt restoration of communication and capital restoration of the network after destruction, availability of communication in conditions of long-term regular disconnections of equipment from the power grid, and the development of digital technologies and services.

During the full-scale war, the company's engineers restored more than 795 base stations; repaired 3,000 km of fiber-optic cable of mobile and fixed communication networks; laid more than 225 km of new optical fiber lines for mobile and fixed communication networks; restored communication in 815 towns and villages.

"During this period alone, the Vodafone network experienced 485,000 accidents caused by the war. Vodafone's infrastructure suffered the greatest destruction - because the hostilities continue in the territories where Vodafone had more subscribers and equipment. Despite this, thanks to the tireless work of the communicators, today the company has succeeded in reaching the level of 90% of the network's efficiency," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, Vodafone Ukraine reduced its profit 3.5 times year over year to UAH 1.1 billion, reducing revenue by 2% to UAH 19.8 billion.

In March 2020, Vodafone (Great Britain) signed a partnership agreement with the mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine on the continuation of the use of the Vodafone brand in the work of the Ukrainian company for the next five years.

On December 3, 2019, Bakcell (Azerbaijan) completed the purchase of the MTS telecommunications company, the mobile operator of the Vodafone Ukraine company (formerly MTS-Ukraine), for USD 734 million.

Bakcell is part of the NEQSOL Holding group of companies, the founder of which is the Azerbaijani Nasib Hasanov.