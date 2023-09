As a result of a massive russian attack by missiles and drones on the night of September 25 in Odesa, the building of the Sea Station and objects in the historical center of the city, which are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, were damaged. The city authorities announced this on Monday.

"Another night attack on Odesa. The Sea Station suffered significant damage. Objects in the historical center of the city, which are a UNESCO security zone, were damaged. All damage will be recorded," the report said.

It is indicated that one civilian woman was injured. She received medical care.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the night attack on Ukraine on September 25, missiles and kamikaze drones launched by the russian invaders maneuvered. They flew in one direction, and then turned towards Odesa.

Despite this, the forces and means of air defense at night shot down 19 kamikaze drones and 11 Kalibr missiles. Most of the air targets were destroyed in the sky over the Odesa Region, one Kalibr over the Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad Regions each.

In Odesa, as a result of strikes, the building of the Sea Station and a hotel were significantly damaged, granaries were destroyed, warehouse buildings were damaged.