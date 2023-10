China Southern Airlines flight CZ309 bound for south China's Hong Kong takes off at the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Ju Huanzong.

China Southern Airlines flight CZ309 bound for south China's Hong Kong takes off at the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Ju Huanzong.

Passenger throughput at the Beijing Daxing International Airport has surpassed 82.48 million over the past four years, the airport said, the fourth anniversary of the launch of its operations. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Since its opening, Daxing has also handled approximately 557,300 tonnes of cargo and mail. Some 682,900 flights have departed from or arrived at the airport.

Daxing operated 202 air routes by the end of August, connecting 185 destinations.