Poland ready to supply Ukraine with old military equipment after replacing it with a new one - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda supports the transfer of old military weapons to Ukraine after its replacement with a new one takes place.

He said this in an interview with Super Express, European Pravda reports.

Duda mentioned the statement of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that his country does not currently transfer weapons to Ukraine.

"I took the Prime Minister's statement very differently. Perhaps because I myself recently talked to him, among other things, about the transfer of equipment to Ukraine. We both said that there was no question of transferring the new equipment that we are now buying, for example, К2 howitzers or K9 tanks," he said.

Duda stressed that this equipment should serve to strengthen the Polish army.

"We are not spending billions to suddenly give it away. But this does not mean that we will not transfer weapons to Ukraine at all. When old equipment is replaced with modern equipment, I see no problem in handing it over to Ukrainians," he said.

Because of this, he said, one should not jump to conclusions.

"We need to take control of our emotions, because remember who wins the most if the paths of Poland and Ukraine disperse. The consequences can be tragic," said Duda.

Recall that earlier Duda said that in Poland transit corridors for Ukrainian grain were prepared for export to other countries.