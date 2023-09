Russian losses in the war in Ukraine on Monday morning, September 25, amounted to 420 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 276,270 of the military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed 27 artillery systems and 7 drones.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 09/25/23 were approximately:

personnel - about 276,270 (+ 420) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 4,667 (+ 5) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 8,927 (+ 13) units,

artillery systems - 6,260 (+ 27) units,

MLRS - 7,791 (+ 2) units,

air defense equipment - 533 (+ 2) units,

aircraft - 315 units,

helicopters - 316 units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 4,895 (+ 7) units,

cruise missiles - 1,518 units,

ships/boats - 20 units,

submarines - 1 unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 8,746 (+ 12) units,

special equipment - 918 (+ 4).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed information that some soldiers of the Wagner PMC are returning to the front in Ukraine. This does not concern the return of the Wagner PMC structure itself to the front, but rather individual people.