Rescuers found the body of a second person under the rubble of the granary. The fire at the grain warehouse was caused by an attack by russian missiles and drones on the Odesa Region.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, stated this in Telegram.

"The body of the second person killed as a result of the night attack of russian terrorists on Odesa has just been found under the rubble," the report said.

Before that, Kiper reported that a russian missile had hit a warehouse where grain was stored. A fire started, and in the morning the body of a killed man was found there.

During the night attack on Ukraine on September 25, missiles and kamikaze drones launched by the russian occupiers maneuvered. They flew in one direction, and then returned to Odesa.

Despite this, air defense forces and means shot down 19 kamikaze drones and 11 Kalibr missiles during the night. Most of the air targets were destroyed in the sky over the Odesa Region, one Kalibr each over the Mykolaiv Region and Kirovohrad Region.

Also, as a result of the massive russian attack with missiles and UAVs, objects in the historic center of the city, which are included in the UNESCO world heritage list, were damaged.