The russian occupiers have created the so-called "federal commissariats" on the territory of the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine and are preparing to call local men to war against Ukraine. It is reported by the National Resistance Center.

It is noted that now the russians are forming lists of conscripts, persons liable for military service from among the inhabitants of the TOT.

At the same time, in their propaganda information resources, representatives of the occupation "administrations" regularly place announcements with requirements for the local population of draft age and those liable for military service to provide personal data and copies of identity documents with subsequent registration on "temporary record" in the newly created "military commissariats."

"Local residents regularly receive summons with demands to appear to the local RLA body for putting on "military record," the National Resistance Center reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russians in the occupied territory organized fake "elections" and are looking for those who would like to vote at them. They do it with machine guns in hand.

The head of the NSDC, Oleksii Danilov, believes that the russians will use puppet elections in the occupied part of Ukraine to find people who can be mobilized.