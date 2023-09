Court will consider appeal against Kolomoiskyi's arrest

On Monday, the Kyiv Court of Appeals will consider an appeal against the arrest with bail for businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is reading books in the pretrial detention center, eats without appetite but is not going to starve.

This follows from the court documents, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The appeal will be heard at 12:40 p.m.

Kolomoiskyi's defense asks to cancel the preventive measure in the form of arrest with an alternative to bail.

Kolomoiskyi continues to be in the pretrial detention center.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the consideration of Kolomoiskyi's appeal was postponed, and he was not brought to court.

Kolomoiskyi is suspected of committing crimes under Section 3 of Article 209 of the Penal Code (Legalization, laundering of funds obtained illegally, committed by an organized group, or in a particularly large amount).

This crime in Ukraine is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 8 to 15 years and confiscation of property.

Earlier, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi and set bail in the amount of UAH 509 million.

Subsequently, Kolomoiskyi was re-elected to pretrial detention, and the bail was increased eight times to UAH 4 billion.