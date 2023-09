Banks earn record-breaking UAH 95.1 billion in 8M, profit amounts to UAH 11.9 billion in August

Banks earned a record-breaking UAH 95.1 billion in the entire history of Ukraine's independence in the first eight months; in August, the profit amounted to UAH 11.9 billion.

This follows from a statement by NBU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Prior to that, for the same period, the net profit of banks in 2021 amounted to UAH 45.6 billion, UAH 32.6 billion in 2020, and UAH 44.3 billion in 2019.

Banks' net interest income for eight months increased by 40.8% and amounted to UAH 129.3 billion, and net commissions increased by 14.1% to UAH 33.4 billion.

The decrease in profit in August compared to July from UAH 15.5 billion to UAH 11.9 billion is due to the increase in deductions to reserves by 5.3 times to UAH 1.62 billion and the growth of other operating expenses by 24.2% to UAH 1.47 billion.

As reported by the Ukrainian News Agency, in the first half of the military year 2023, banks earned a record profit of UAH 67.6 billion, at least for the last 15 years.

In 2022, banks reduced their net profit by 68% to UAH 24.7 billion.

In 2021, the profit of banks amounted to a record UAH 77.5 billion.

In 2020, the profit of banks decreased by 29% to UAH 41.3 billion.

In 2019, solvent banks received UAH 59.634 billion in net profit.