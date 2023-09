The Cabinet of Ministers suggests that the Verkhovna Rada terminate the intergovernmental agreement between Ukraine and Syria on the promotion and mutual protection of investments.

This follows from a statement by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The bill On Termination of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic on Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments has been approved. The bill proposes, in connection with the support of the Syrian Arab Republic for the actions of the aggressor state [russia], to terminate the agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic on the promotion and mutual protection of investments, made on April 12, 2002, in Damascus and ratified by the Law of February 6, 2003, N 509-IV," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in August, the Verkhovna Rada denounced agreements with Iran and Syria on avoiding double taxation.

In May, the Verkhovna Rada suspended the intergovernmental agreement between Ukraine and Syria on trade, economic and technical cooperation.