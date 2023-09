Russian army unable to regain position near Klishchiyivka and knock out AFU near Mariyinka – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations on the Melitopol Axis, and offensive actions on the Bakhmut Axis.

This was reported by the General Staff of the AFU in the morning briefing on Monday, September 25.

During the past day, more than 32 combat clashes took place at the front. The enemy launched one missile, and 56 airstrikes carried out 85 attacks using MLRSes both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of Ukraine.

The following areas were hit by airstrikes: Stepne, Sumy Region; Cherneshchyna, Kharkiv Region; Novoyehorivka and Nevske in the Luhansk Region; Spirne, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Niu York, Avdiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Niva, Urozhaine, Staromayorske, and Zelene Pole in the Donetsk Region; Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Beryslav, Odradokamiyanka, Mykolayivka, Burhunka, and Olhivka in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

Over 70 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Regions came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut Axis, the AFU successfully repelled russian attacks in the areas east of Bohdanivka and south-east of Bila Hora in the Donetsk Region. The RF troops tried to restore the lost position in the area of Klishchiyivka of the Donetsk Region, but they failed.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the Defense Forces are successfully holding the defense on the occupied borders, repulsing enemy attacks in the area of Avdiyivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka Axis, the russian army conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region, where during the past 24 hours, it made 14 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge units of the AFU from their occupied positions.

At the same time, on the Shakhtarsk Axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the defense at the occupied borders.

On the Melitopol Axis, the Defense Forces continue their offensive operation. Fighters successfully repelled enemy attacks in the vicinity of the Robotyne settlement of the Zaporizhzhia Region and continue to entrench themselves on the occupied borders.

On the Kherson Axis, the AFU continue to conduct counter-battery fighting, destroy warehouses, and inflict successful damage on the rear of the occupiers.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out eight strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated. The units of the missile forces damaged two anti-aircraft missile systems, four artillery pieces, and the ammunition depot of the russians.

