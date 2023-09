Scientists at the German Institute of Lithium (Deutsches Lithiuminstitut, ITEL) believe that the russian federation is fighting in Ukraine for the minerals that are needed for the "green" economy. The Telegram channel DW Main reported this.

Lithium, titanium and other metals, in particular rare earths, are required by Western countries to decarbonize their economies. Control over raw materials, without which the "green transition" is impossible, would expand the capabilities of the russian federation to pressure the West, according to an article by five leading experts in the field of geosciences, published in the journal Sirius.

The authors emphasize that "an independent Ukraine could become a significant competitor of russia in the market of raw materials and minerals."

Moreover, "Ukraine, which joined the EU, would eventually become an important strategic partner in the system of Western economies," German experts say.