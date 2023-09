The UK intelligence believes that the disappearance of gasoline and diesel from gas stations is not directly associated with the war, but is associated with the sending of a large amount of fuel to the foreign market.

The British Ministry of Defence reported this on Twitter.

They believe that a number of factors caused the shortage: demand for fuel from farmers, annual summer maintenance of refineries and attractive export prices.

They noted that russia, in order to eliminate the deficit, suspended almost all exports of gasoline and diesel. Accordingly, countries that bought fuel from russia will also experience shortages.

"This move will almost certainly further restrict supply in the global market, having the greatest impact on countries that now depend on fuel supplies from russia," it said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, September 22, compared with Thursday, September 21, the average prices at the largest gas stations in Ukraine for Euro LPG increased by 0.2% to UAH 25.84 per liter, for Euro A-95 gasoline remained at UAH 56.62 per liter, and for Euro diesel fuel remained at UAH 56.12 per liter.