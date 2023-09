Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the terrorist country of the russian federation Sergey Naryshkin, with the help of relatives, may be supplying russian food to the United States and Canada. One of the main assets of the Naryshkin family is the supplier of cereals Agro-Alliance. The daughter of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Veronika Naryshkina, had a share in this enterprise, and last year it was reregistered on the daughter-in-law of the chief intelligence officer Svetlana Naryshkina, The Insider portal reports.

Agro-Alliance LLC, in which the Naryshkin family controls 27.15%, is a large company: its turnover is more than RUB 19 billion (more than USD 197 million - Ed.). It sells rice, buckwheat, beans, semolina, cereal flakesand pasta. The Naryshkin’s company supplies its products to large russian trading networks, colonies and prisons.

Agro-Alliance also sends cereals for export to the United States, Canada and the European Union. Two New York-based firms buy cereals: Zenith Foods and Krasnyi Oktyabr. In the United States, Agro-Alliance shipped more than 113 tons of products in the past year alone.

The firm also has a Canadian partner - East-West Foods Distribution. Over the past year, it purchased more than 51 tons of cereals from Agro-Alliance. In Germany, the Posylka service works with the Naryshkin's company. However, there are no formal violations in this - members of the Naryshkin family are not under sanctions.