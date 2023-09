Last day, more than 30 combat clashes of the Defense Forces with the russian invaders took place at the front in Ukraine. The defenders of Ukraine continue to defend in the east and south of the country, as well as advance on the Melitopol and Bakhmut axes. It was stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on September 23.

"Russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shell not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of settlements. So, last day, the russian federation attacked Ukraine with 6 Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs, of which 2 were destroyed by the air defense of Ukraine.

Besides, more than 30 people were injured from a missile attack on the city of Kremenchuk, including three children. Also, due to a cynical missile strike, civilians of Yurkivka, Zaporizhzhia Region, were also injured. Private residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the text of the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes.

At night, the invaders once again attacked Ukraine with missiles and kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type. Information on the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations on the Melitopol axis and offensive actions on the Bakhmut axis, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, entrench themselves in the reached frontiers.

Last day there were more than 30 combat clashes. The enemy launched 5 missile and 49 air strikes, carried out 24 attacks from multiple rocket launchers both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of the state.

More than 120 settlements of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions were under enemy artillery fire.

During the past day, the air force of the Defense Forces attacked the headquarters of the command of the Black Sea Fleet of russia in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, 12 attacks were launched at the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 4 attacks at enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of missile forces hit 2 anti-aircraft missile systems and 4 units of enemy artillery equipment.