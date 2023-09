Canada will continue to support Ukraine - Trudeau and Zelenskyy agree on further cooperation

Canada has declared long-term support for Ukraine. Over the next three years, Ottawa will give Kyiv 50 armored vehicles - combat and evacuation, as well as train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the increase in aid during the stay in the country's parliament of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He noted that such a multi-year commitment will ensure the predictable and stable support of our state.

According to Trudeau, USD 483 million (CAD 650 million) will be allocated for the construction of armored vehicles. They will be made in the Canadian city of London, Ontario.

Besides, the country will send instructors to train Ukrainian pilots and service personnel on the F-16. Thanks to this, they will be able to make the most of the transferred fighters.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Canada has provided Ukraine with military, humanitarian and financial assistance worth about CAD 9 billion (about USD 6.6 billion).

For his part, President Zelenskyy on Telegram thanked Canada and Prime Minister Trudeau for a new defense support package - armored fighting vehicles and armored evacuation vehicles.

"Canada is one of our biggest donors, this is very important. And I am grateful for my readiness to continue such support," the head of state said.

Besides, the President noted the decision of the Government of Canada to purchase a new batch of missiles for air defense systems for Ukraine's needs, calling it very timely. After all, russia daily strikes with missiles and Iranian Shaheds on Ukrainian cities, hits civil infrastructure.