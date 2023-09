As a result of the Ukrainian attack on the headquarters of the russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, at least 9 people were killed, and 16 were injured. Among them are russian generals. The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this in a comment to the Ukrainian service of Voice of America.

"Among the wounded is a group commander, Colonel General (Aleksandr) Romanchuk, in very serious condition. Chief of Staff Lieutenant General (Oleg) Tsekov is unconscious.

The number of injured ordinary servicemen who are not employees of the headquarters is still being established. These are military, serving, guarding, and so on - they are not included in the list that I voiced to you," said General Budanov.

According to the publication, Aleksandr Romanchuk, commander of the group of russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction, received the rank of Colonel General in 2023. Lieutenant General Oleg Tsekov is the commander of 200 Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the Coastal Troops of the Northern Fleet of the russian Navy.

At the same time, Budanov did not confirm reports of the alleged death of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation, Admiral Viktor Sokolov. There is currently no information about his state in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Besides, the head of the Defense Intelligence did not answer the question whether Western-made missiles were used to attack the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation.