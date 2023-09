During the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 510 more russian occupiers at the front. Thus, the total amount of the enemy personnel killed for the entire period of the full-scale war in Ukraine has already reached 275,460 people.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the enemy lost 33 units of artillery systems per day, and also 26 units of vehicles.

Besides, the enemy lost 11 tanks (a total of 4,655 during the full-scale war), 21 armored fighting vehicles (8,912), 33 artillery systems (6,210), 4 units of MLRS (789), 2 air defense systems (530), 8 operational-tactical level UAVs (4,867), 1 cruise missile (1,518), 26 units of vehicles and tank trucks (8,716).

