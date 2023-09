The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Liudmyla Darahan, Deputy Head of the State Property Fund (SPFU), as the State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed... Darahan Liudmyla Vitaliivna as the State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," he said.

Darahan has been appointed the deputy chairperson of the State Property Fund since July 5, 2023, before that appointment she was the chief of staff of the SPFU.

From 2019 to 2022, she served as the State Secretary of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

In 2003, Darahan graduated from the Faculty of Law of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with a degree in Law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 18, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed 6 deputy defense ministers as well as Kostiantyn Vashchenko from the post of the State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense. Thus, only First Deputy Oleksandr Pavliuk remained in the post of Deputy Minister of Defense.

On September 5, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksii Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense.

On September 6, the Rada appointed Rustem Umerov, head of the State Property Fund, as Minister of Defense.