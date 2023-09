As a result of a missile strike on Kremenchuk, Poltava Region, on the evening of September 22, one person was killed, 15 people were injured, one of them is a child.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin announced this.

"As of now, 15 people are known to have been injured, of which one is a child. Another person was killed," the report said.

Recall that in the evening of September 22, the russian occupiers launched missile attacks on Kremenchuk, Poltava Region, there are hits in civilian infrastructure. One missile was shot down by air defense forces. It was previously reported that there were injured and killed as a result of the attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, a rescue and search operation in Cherkasy at the site of the fall of the debris of an enemy missile was completed. The head of Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, gave the final information and suggested that the downed russian missiles may have been aimed at energy facilities.

Besides, yesterday, September 21, in the evening, the russian invaders hit a residential quarter in the center of Kurakhove, Donetsk Region with missiles. 15 civilians and a police officer were injured.