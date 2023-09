Ukrzaliznytsia to purchase new reserved seat cars for first time since 2008

The Ukrzaliznytsia Joint Stock Company has announced a tender for the procurement of 44 passenger cars at the expense of the state budget for UAH 1.951 million.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This number will allow forming up to 3 trains of the Night Express class completely from new cars: 6-7 compartment cars (20 in total), 3 sleeping cars (9 in total) and a car designed for transporting passengers with disabilities (3 in total) in each train. It is also planned to purchase 9 reserved seat cars (3 per train). Usually, Night Express was formed only from compartment and sleeping cars, but in the updated format, reserved seat cars will also be added to expand the possibilities of transportation in the most socially significant segment," the statement said.

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to get new cars as part of the agreement by the end of 2025.

It is noted that the cars will be equipped with vacuum toilets, swivel tables, sockets and USB ports for quick charging of gadgets, electronic boards, coffee makers, and cars for transporting passengers with disabilities will have lifting platforms for comfortable boarding of passengers on a wheeled seat.

Besides, the doors of passenger compartments in compartment cars and sleeping cars will be equipped with an alarm system and a door lock button for greater passenger safety, and a video surveillance system is also provided.

At the same time, new reserved seat cars will be purchased for the first time since 2008.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to produce 100 passenger cars and 5 diesel trains to replace the outdated car fleet.