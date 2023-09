Ukraine has received the eighth tranche of EUR 1.5 billion in the framework of large-scale macro-financial assistance (MFA) from the EU for 2023.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, in 2023, the state budget of Ukraine received EUR 13.5 billion of a MFA preferential loan from the EU.

MFD is provided on unprecedented preferential terms and is directed to finance priority expenditures of the state budget of Ukraine.

The next three tranches under the large-scale MFD program, taking into account the level of compliance by Ukraine with the structural policy conditions agreed with parties, are expected by the end of 2023.

The total planned amount of financing under the current MFD program is EUR 18 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget of Ukraine on September 21 received a grant from the United States in the amount of USD 1.25 billion through the Multi-Donor Trust Fund of the World Bank.