Operation of another power unit of TPP resumed after repairs - Energy Ministry

After the repair, the operation of the case of one of the power units of the thermal power plant (TPP), which added 125 MW of power to the power system, was restored.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is sufficient to meet the needs of consumers. Yesterday afternoon, restrictions on the production of RES with a total capacity of 300 MW were applied for an hour," the message reads.

According to the report, the repair campaign at the generation facilities - thermal, hydro and nuclear - continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, DTEK Energy added a 220 MW thermal power unit to the power system after planned repairs.