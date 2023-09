The Aroyat ship with 17,600 tons of Ukrainian wheat for Egypt left the sea trade port Chornomorsk (Odesa Region).

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is the second ship that used the temporary corridor for civilian ships at the entrance to the port of Chornomorsk for the purpose of exporting agricultural products to Asian countries. The ship's crew are citizens of Egypt, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Belgium and Albania," said the Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov.

According to him, the Resilient Africa ship with 3,000 tons of wheat for Asia passed through the previously established corridor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived at the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.