Ukrainian tactics led the aggressor state, russia, to the defensive in the Black Sea and largely undermined the vaunted maritime superiority of the russian federation.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The russian Black Sea Fleet outnumbered the Ukrainian Navy 12 times at the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, but today russian warships no longer dare to enter the northwestern Black Sea because of Ukrainian missiles and drones. As a result of a series of successful Ukrainian strikes, the russian fleet suffered heavy losses, and there are no longer any safe areas for it, the publication writes.

"Ukraine has largely undermined russia's vaunted maritime superiority by launching an asymmetric war based on domestically produced naval drones and missiles and targeting russian ships at their own bases. It is now fighting russia itself, and commercial vessels have resumed use of Ukraine's main port of Odesa without the permission of the russian federation for the first time since the beginning of the war, which shows how much the balance of power in the Black Sea has changed," the message said.

According to Michael Petersen, founding director of the russian Naval Research Institute at the US Naval War College, the russians no longer have the initiative in the Black Sea, as the Ukrainians have gradually regained it, and this series of small tactical victories has begun to add up to operational and even strategic successes "because of frankly the ingenious approach of the Ukrainian Navy and Ukrainian special operations forces.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 20, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, on the morning of September 13, missiles and naval drones attacked the Sevastopol Maritime Plant, damaging two ships.

As a result of the drone attack in Crimea, a large russian amphibious assault ship and a submarine were damaged.