Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Canada) has increased its stake in the largest producer of egg products, Ovostar Union (Kyiv), from 17.5% to 27.5%.

This follows from a statement by the Ovostar Union company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Fairfax currently owns 1,650,888 shares, representing a 27.51% stake in Ovostar Union.

Before the acquisition of shares, the Canadian company held 17.499% of Ovostar Union.

At the same time, the pension fund Generali (Poland), which previously owned 10.93% of Ovostar Union, left the company's shareholders.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ovostar Union ended the first half of the year with a net profit of USD 20.6 million against a loss of USD 17.9 million for the same period in 2022.

The Ovostar Union group of companies includes several enterprises, including the poultry farms called Ukraine and Stavyshchanska, the factory of egg products Ovostar.

The group produces and sells eggs under the name Yasensvit and other brands, as well as under a private label for retail chains and egg products under the name Ovostar.

Cypriot Prime One Capital Ltd, which is controlled by Ovostar Union CEO Borys Belikov and board member Vitalii Veresenko, owns 67.93% of the company.

Fairfax is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance operations, investment management, and other property operations.