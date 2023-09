During the past day, September 21, the military terrorist states of the russian federation fired 82 times at peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, using 383 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, UAVs, tanks, and aircraft. The enemy fired 28 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region.

As a result of russian aggression, seven people were killed, and 12 more were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, September 20, russian aircraft struck the territory of the Kherson Region nine times.

And on September 19, russian troops shelled the Kherson Region more than 100 times. Two people were killed, and four others were injured.

In addition, in the Kherson Region, from September 18, the curfew will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Also, on the morning of September 18, russian occupation forces attacked Berislav of the Kherson Region with a drone. Four people were injured.