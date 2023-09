The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has arrived in Canada on an unannounced visit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office reports.

"Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will stay on a visit in Canada from September 21 to 22. Both leaders will continue to work closely to strengthen ties between the two countries and help the Ukrainian people continue to protect themselves from russia's brutal and unjustified invasion. Canada will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary," the statement said.

It is reported that in Ottawa, Trudeau will meet with Zelenskyy to "confirm Canada's continued military, economic, humanitarian support and support for the development of Ukraine, which continues to defend itself against brutal russian aggression." They will also take part in the signing ceremony of the agreement, which will continue to strengthen economic ties between the countries.

In addition, Zelenskyy will deliver a speech to the parliament in Ottawa.

Then, the leaders will go to Toronto, where they will meet with Canadian business leaders to "strengthen private sector investment in the future of Ukraine."

After that, Prime Minister Trudeau and President Zelenskyy will take part in an event with the Ukrainian Canadian community.

"Canada, together with its allies and partners, will continue to stand side by side with the people of Ukraine as long as necessary. In close coordination, we will increase economic pressure on the Putin regime until it respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Canada will always be with Ukraine and Ukrainians who continue to defend their freedom, independence, and democracy," Trudeau's office emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the evening of September 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York.

He visited Ukrainian defenders who are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in America.

Zelenskyy noted that important and busy days are ahead: the UN General Assembly, the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, the UN Security Council, and important bilateral meetings are planned. In particular, according to him, negotiations with US President Joe Biden are planned in Washington.