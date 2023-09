The russians, fearing new attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, moved all large landing ships from the Crimean ports to russia. The head of the South Operational Command’s joint press center Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

"In the Black Sea, the ship group continues to maneuver in the same area that it considers relatively safe for itself now, gravitating towards the eastern coast of Crimea in the direction of Novorossiysk. By the way, large landing ships have already been relocated to those basing points that are purely russian, they no longer trust the Crimean basing points. We also do not observe missile carriers on combat duty. There are 10 ships, boats on duty in the Black Sea, one closes the surface situation in the Azov, but from time to time the enemy "takes out for a walk," so to speak, the very Tsiklon that they introduced into the fleet, without having carried out its normal tests neither on sea nor fire ones," said Humeniuk.

Recall that after the defeat of an enemy large landing ship and a submarine in occupied Sevastopol, the russians redeployed three large landing ships from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov.