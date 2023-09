Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed to digitalize data on Points of Invincibility in the Diia application. Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last fall, after the start of russia’s air attacks on our energy infrastructure, at the initiative of the President of Ukraine, a network of Points of Invincibility was deployed - places where there is always light, heat and communication. At the end of the heating season, our Government continued to improve the network. Therefore, in accordance with the task of the Head of State, he instructed ministries to digitalize data on Points of Indestructibility in Diia," he said.

Shmyhal added that it should be a convenient service, where there is all important information about each point, its location and the availability of the necessary equipment.

This project is planned to be launched before the start of the heating season.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo reported that the night attack that Ukraine suffered on September 21 was the first attack on energy infrastructure in the past six months, because of this, some consumers were without light in the Rivne and Zhytomyr Regions.

In the fall of 2022, after massive missile attacks by the aggressor country of russia on the energy sector of Ukraine, the country's leadership decided to deploy the so-called Points of Invincibility throughout Ukraine, where Ukrainians in the absence of electricity will be able to warm up, relax, charge devices or receive medical care.