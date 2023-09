It becomes known when it will be possible to view declarations of officials for period of war

Verkhovna Rada Member from the Holos faction Andrii Osadchuk said that the declarations of officials for 2021 and 2022 will appear in the register no earlier than January 31, 2024.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We should all understand that something new will appear in the register no earlier than January 31 next year, in fact, (we are talking about) declarations for 2021-2022," the MP said.

According to him, by April 1, 2024, declarations of officials for 2023 will appear in the register.

On his assessment, after the entry into force of the law on the restoration of electronic declaration, a total of more than 2 million declarations will appear in the register.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the Rada resumed electronic declaration and provided open access to the register of declarations.

Exceptions to the display in the public domain will be the declarations of servicemen of the State Border Guard Service, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, the State Guard Administration, the Armed Forces and other military formations, special police officers participating in hostilities, wounded, prisoners, peacekeepers and people located in the temporarily occupied territories.