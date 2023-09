The National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) has changed the approach to determining the minimum gas distribution fee for household consumers.

This is stated in the message of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From October 1, 2023, the Energy Commission introduces changes in the approach to determining the minimum size of annual ordered capacity for household consumers who have completely or partially stopped gas supply. From now on, when determining the minimum volumes of annual ordered capacity, exclusively functioning gas equipment of the household consumer is taken into account, which has not been sealed," the message says.

According to the report, these changes contribute to reducing the financial burden on household consumers, who had minimal consumption during the previous gas year.

