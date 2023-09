On the morning of September 21, the occupiers shelled Kharkiv with S-300 missiles; six hits were recorded in the Slobidskyi District. Three people were reported injured. Warehouses, industrial buildings, and residential buildings were reported damaged.

This follows from a statement by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

So, at around 5:50 a.m., the russian military attacked Kharkiv with rockets. According to the prosecutor's office, six enemy missiles of the S-300 type were hit in the Slobidskyi District of the city.

As a result of the russian attack, three civilian men aged 24, 58, and 66 were injured.

A number of warehouses, industrial buildings, and residential buildings were damaged.

It is emphasized that the information is being clarified. Prosecutors and police investigators are working at the scene of the shootings.

Under the procedural leadership of the Slobidskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Section 1 of Article 438 of the Penal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on the morning of September 21, russian occupation troops attacked Drohobych in the Lviv Region with rockets. Two rockets were fired at an industrial facility, and another hit was made at a private two-story warehouse.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, as a result of a russian missile attack and falling fragments of downed targets, a fire broke out in Darnytskyi District, several buildings were damaged, and seven people were injured. During the repulse of a missile attack on Kyiv, more than 20 enemy targets were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense.

In addition, there are injured citizens and destruction in Cherkasy as a result of falling fragments of downed rockets of the russian occupiers. Rescue operations are underway.