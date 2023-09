MP Shufrych appeals against his arrest, case will be considered today

Verkhovna Rada member Nestor Shufrych, who was arrested by the Pecherskyi District Court on suspicion of treason, appealed against the court's decision.

This follows from the respective documents, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The appeal was submitted to the Kyiv Court of Appeal on September 18.

The complaint was filed by Shufrych's lawyers, Oleksandr Tananakin and Yevhen Bovkun.

The appeal is scheduled for consideration on September 21.

The court session is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Shufrych did not pay the utility bill in the Pecherskyi District for four years, owing the condominium organization a substantial amount. Also, Shufrych did not pay the Naftogaz NJSC for gas, owing more than half a million hryvnias.

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Nestor Shufrych, a member of the Verkhovna Rada, who was taken into custody on suspicion of treason, from the post of the chairperson of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv took MP Nestor Shufrych into custody on suspicion of treason.

During the search of the home of MP Nestor Shufrych, various military uniforms and medals of a veteran of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were found. Also, during the search of Shufrych, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) officers found a document with a scheme of autonomy for the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.