Strike on Kupiansk with Grom-E1 missile. Death toll rises to 8

The death toll from the russian strike on Kupiansk, Kharkiv Region, with the Grom-E1 missile rose to 8 on September 19.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this.

So, in Kupiansk, the operational work of emergency services has been completed.

"Unfortunately, the bodies of 2 more killed civilian men were found. Currently, the total number of victims of the russian strike on Kupiansk is 8 people - 6 men and 2 women," the report said.

It is indicated that 2 of the victims are volunteers who evacuated people.

“The occupiers cynically struck with a Grom-E1 missile. Currently, law enforcement officers are investigating all the circumstances of the russian crime," Syniehubov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 19, the russian occupiers hit Kupiansk, Kharkiv Region with a guided aerial bomb. It was known about the killing of 6 people.

Prosecutors later said that russian occupation troops struck Kupiansk with a hybrid Grom-E1 missile, which was created on the basis of the Soviet Kh-38 missile. Its maximum range can be 120 km.