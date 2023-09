The European Commission (EC) has proposed to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees for another year.

This is stated on the website of the European Commission.

"The Commission considers that the reasons for temporary protection persist and that the temporary protection should therefore be prolonged as a necessary and appropriate response to the current, volatile situation, which is not yet conducive to the safe and durable return of those enjoying temporary protection in the EU,” it was said.

The directive on temporary protection of Ukrainians was activated on March 4, 2022 almost immediately after the start of a full-scale invasion. Its action is due to end on March 4, 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15 it became known that Germany supports the extension of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees in the EU.

We also reported that as of August this year, almost 2.5 million Ukrainians had left Ukraine as a result of a full-scale invasion.