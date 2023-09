During the past day, September 19, the military terrorist state, russian federation, fired 118 times at the peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region. The enemy launched 589 shells using mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, ATGMs, AGSes, UAVs, tanks, and aircraft. The city of Kherson itself was hit with 23 shells.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

Thus, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, the buildings of medical institutions in the Berislavsky and Kherson districts, the territory of factories and the automobile base, and the building of an educational institution in Kherson.

As a result of russian aggression, two people were killed, and four more were wounded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the curfew will last from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in the Kherson Region from September 18.

Earlier, it was reported that russians attacked an ambulance in Mykolayivka, Kherson Region. At the time of the impact, medics were assisting the wounded.

In addition, on the morning of September 18, russian occupation forces attacked Beryslav of the Kherson Region with a drone. Four people were injured.