According to the optimistic forecast of the Institute of Demography and Social Research, no more than 35 million people will live in Ukraine in 10 years (until 2033).

The director of the Institute of Demography and Social Research named after Ptukha, Ella Libanova, told about this during a round table in Ukrinform, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Let's forget that we had 52 million Ukrainians. There will never be 52 million. According to the most optimistic version, in 2033 there will be 35 million of us, I am talking about Ukraine in the borders of 1991. That is, in any case - if we return all our migrants, or we will attract migrants from other countries - the population of Ukraine will still decrease. Let's get out of this," Libanova said.

Libanova noted that the number of Ukrainians receiving refugee status or temporary protection abroad is increasing more slowly than in 2022.

However, the demographer emphasized another negative trend.

"From the beginning of 2023, the number and specific weight of Ukrainian labor refugees from the war in Poland is decreasing. They are going further - to Germany, to the Czech Republic, to the Netherlands, to various countries, but they are going further. The experience we have suggests that the greater the distance between Ukraine and the country where our people are, the less likely it is that they will return," the scientist said.

