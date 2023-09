Ukrainians will have the opportunity to apply for medical services to institutions of any form of ownership - private or public. At the same time, people will be able to receive services at public expense within the framework of the medical guarantee program of the National Health Service (NHSU). If Ukrainians want to apply to private institutions, they will not have to pay the entire cost of their services, but only the difference between the state tariff of the NHSU and the actual cost of services of a non-state hospital.

This is the essence of the bill submitted for consideration by the Ministry of Health, which will expand the access of Ukrainians to medical services, and private institutions will become equal participants in the country's general health system.

Olena Yeshchenko, head of the Association of Private Medical Institutions of Ukraine, told about the changes.

"The idea is that after the adoption of amendments to the legislation, which will allow the model of surcharges for medical services in private clinics, nothing will change for public and communal health institutions. However, Ukrainians will be able to make a choice: either receive completely free services in a state or communal institution, or pay extra at the rate in a private clinic, if they want it. A person receives the realization of his or her right to use the funds that the state allocated for him or her from the budget for medical care. These funds will be able to "go" for it either to a state institution, or to a communal institution, or to a private one," she explained the changes.

Until now, there was no such mechanism in Ukraine.

According to Olena Yeshchenko, the bill was submitted to the chairman of the working group - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko for additional consultations, including with representatives of international organizations included in it.

Experts support the innovation, which has gained special relevance in the conditions of war and will become in demand for complex treatments after the Victory.

"Five years ago, Ukraine's international partners hesitated and doubted the appropriateness of the introduction of surcharges, but the situation has changed dramatically, - explains Pavlo Rozenko, former prime minister on humanitarian issues. - Now there is an urgent need to unload the public medical sector. For those who need or can afford better or more specific services, the doors of private medical institutions open. The state does not have an objective opportunity to increase spending on medicine - our budget is supported by transfers of allied countries. Now is the time for change. The bill will open extraordinary opportunities for Ukrainians: the top equipment of private institutions, the best drugs, the procurement of which through the war and the mega-deficient budget the state cannot afford. So why not allow people who are able to use their guaranteed package from the NHSU?"

Rozenko recalled that, according to experts, Ukrainians are already financing almost half of the needs of medicine, but this is done by collecting corruption payments and informal fees from people without any quality guarantees. Even officials of the Ministry of Health recognize the problem - Ukrainians bear the exorbitant burden of corruption payments in state medicine, which is conditionally free of charge.

"Maintaining the current model and refusing to change is social hypocrisy, encouraging corruption and levies that rob Ukrainian medicine, each of the Ukrainians. Surcharges should be brought to light, and people should receive guarantees of the quality of treatment," Rozenko said.

Earlier, sociologists recorded a twofold increase in the request of Ukrainians to eliminate shadow fees in state medicine and the desire to introduce understandable official payments and guarantee the quality of treatment.

For the next two weeks, according to Health Ministry, the discussion of the bill will continue with the involvement of representatives of international organizations.