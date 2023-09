U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III thanked the ex-Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov for his work. He also announced the transfer of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in the near future. This became known from his speech during the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base.

"I want to start with a word of thanks to Oleksii Reznikov for his hard work and dedication - and for everything that he did for a free Ukraine in a secure world,” Lloyd Austin said.

He also noted that the United States is joining the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft and announced the transfer of M1 Abrams tanks in the near future.

"I’m also pleased to announce that the M1 Abrams tanks that the United States had previously committed to will be entering Ukraine soon,” Austin said.

As previously reported, on September 19, the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is being held at the United States Ramstein Air Base in Germany. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin presides over the meeting. On the eve, he said that at this meeting he would meet with a coalition of partners from about 50 states to discuss the war in Ukraine, security assistance and strengthen support for Ukraine in the fight for the protection of its sovereignty.