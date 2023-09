The Cabinet of Ministers has created the state scientific institution Institute of Fisheries, Marine Ecology and Oceanography.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, state enterprises Institute of Fisheries, Marine Ecology and Oceanography and Odesa Center of the Southern Research Institute of Marine Fisheries and Oceanography are liquidated.

According to the document, the new organization will report to the State Agency of Melioration and Fisheries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a reform of the fishing industry.