Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Tuesday, September 19, amounted to 520 occupiers, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 273,460 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 35 artillery systems, 15 drones and 17 missiles.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to September 19, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 273,460 (+520) persons were eliminated,

tanks - 4,628 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8,851 (+17) units,

artillery systems - 6,062 (+35) units,

MLRS - 778 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 526 (+1) units,

aircraft - 315 units,

helicopters - 316 units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 4,784 (+15) units,

cruise missiles - 1,479 (+17) units,

ships/boats - 20 units,

submarines - 1 unit,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 8,601 (+30) units,

special equipment - 903 (+2).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of russians in the Tavria axis in wounded, killed and captured amount to 313. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 31 units of enemy equipment.

Also, on this part of the front, 31 units of russian military equipment were destroyed during the day, namely: two armored fighting vehicles, four artillery systems and mortars, an anti-aircraft defense system, an anti-tank missile system, eight units of automobiles and two units of special equipment, and 13 drones. In addition, two ammunition depots and another important enemy object were destroyed.