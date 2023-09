During his visit to the USA, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at the Staten Island University Hospital in New York.

The head of state announced this via his official Telegram channel.

During the visit to the clinic, Zelenskyy talked to the Ukrainian military and employees of the medical institution.

"Thank you for continuing to fight for our country, protecting its borders. I also thank the doctors and all those who have supported Ukrainian soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale war. We will be waiting for you all; we need you - every fighter of Ukraine - for that to defeat the enemy," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state inspected the rehabilitation room, where special equipment had been installed to restore the physical capabilities of wounded soldiers.

Employees of the Staten Island University Hospital clinic were awarded the Order of Merit III degree: Senior Physiotherapist Peter Leone and Physiotherapist Rebecca Gonzalez.

In addition, the Golden Heart award of the head of state was awarded to Oleksandr Rubtsov, the founder and president of the Kind Deeds organization.

This organization deals with prosthetics and rehabilitation of the Ukrainian military.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into September 18-19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the United States of America.

A meeting with Baden, a meeting of the General Assembly and the UN Security Council, the UN Summit on Sustainable Development, and a number of other important bilateral meetings await Zelenskyy.

It will be recalled that the White House previously announced that US President Joe Biden wants to hear from Zelenskyy about the progress of the counteroffensive of the AFU and the situation at the front.