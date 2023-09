In the lower reaches of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, the intensification of the military operations of the russian invaders is recorded.

This is reported in the intelligence of Great Britain.

"During the first half of September 2023, fierce fighting continued around the islands in the lower reaches of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region, where the front line now passes. Both sides launched raids with groups on small boats to the islands and to the opposite banks of the river," the report said.

According to intelligence, there is a real possibility that russian operations in the area intensified after the sector came under the responsibility of the newly formed 40th Army Corps.

"The number of forces involved is relatively small compared to other fronts, but both sides consider this area to be strategically important. It also provides an opportunity to distract enemy units from intensive combat operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Regions," the British intelligence agency added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday evening, September 17, the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) announced the liberation of the settlement of Klishchiyivka near Bakhmut. Fighters of the 80th Brigade, 5th Separate Assault Brigade, and the Liut [Fury] Brigade from the Offensive Guard expelled the occupiers from Klishchiyivka.

On the Bakhmut Axis, the aggressor state, the russian federation, maintains 52,000 occupiers and about 274 tanks. In general, the enemy concentrated about 150,000 invaders in the eastern direction.

Meanwhile, thanks to the actions of the AFU over the past day, the russians were left without four tanks and four armored fighting vehicles, and the number of occupiers decreased by 530.