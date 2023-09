Biden wants to hear from Zelenskyy personally about progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive and situation on th

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, during a meeting with the leader of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wants to hear from him his personal assessment of what is happening on the front line.

White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said this during a briefing.

According to him, Biden is "looking forward" to hearing from Zelenskyy his own assessment of what is happening on the front line. The head of the White House is also interested in the progress of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"The President is looking forward to hearing from President Zelenskyy kind of his own assessment of what the situation looks like on the battlefield," Kirby said.

He also added that during the meeting, Biden wants to assure Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians that the US intends to support Ukraine as much as necessary.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into (Kyiv time) September 18 to 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the USA on an official visit.

First of all, the head of state visited Ukrainian military personnel undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in the USA.

Now, Zelenskyy is planning to have a meeting with Baden, a meeting of the General Assembly and the UN Security Council, the UN Summit on Sustainable Development and a number of other important bilateral meetings.