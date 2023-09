The White House is currently discussing the transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. The decision has not yet been made.

This follows from a statement by the White House strategic communications coordinator, John Kirby, to the Telegraph.

Kirby noted that there is a long discussion in the United States about providing Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles, and this discussion is still ongoing.

"The president has not said that he will do it, but he continues to want the interagency bodies, the Department of Defense, the Department of State, and the National Security Council to look at ATACMS. They are not off the table," said a White House official.

It will be recalled that the United States of America and Germany are currently discussing the transfer of ATACMS and TAURUS long-range missiles to Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that the way these American missiles are used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine is exclusively their internal matter.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that there are currently no new decisions on the issue of the transfer of TAURUS missiles to Ukraine.

On August 7, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleksii Kuleba, had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which, in particular, he called to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles.