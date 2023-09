The State Property Fund has launched a register of sanctioned assets.

This is stated in the message of the SPFU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The portal collects data on 136 sanctioned objects in the management of the SPF. These are corporate rights, real estate, vehicles and land plots. For the russian asset to start working for the Ukrainian economy, important preparatory work needs to be carried out. The register of sanctioned assets allows each citizen to find out at what stage of preparation the object is," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SPFU did not find anyone willing to buy the first asset for sale, seized from a russian oligarch.