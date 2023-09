Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Monday, September 18, amounted to 620 occupiers, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 272,940 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 24 artillery systems and 27 drones.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to September 18, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 272,940 (+620) persons were eliminated,

tanks - 4,623 (+3) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 8,834 (+6) units,

artillery systems - 6,027 (+24) units,

MLRS - 776 units,

air defense systems - 525 (+2) units,

aircraft - 315 units,

helicopters - 316 units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 4,769 (+27) units,

cruise missiles - 1,462 (+7) units,

ships/boats - 20 units,

submarines - 1 unit,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 8,571 (+34) units,

special equipment - 901 (+5).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday evening, September 17, the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the liberation of the settlement of Klishchiyivka near Bakhmut. Fighters of the 80th brigade, 5th separate assault brigade and the Liut brigade from the Offensive Guard expelled the occupiers from Klishchiyivka.

In the Bakhmut axis, the aggressor state, the russian federation, keeps 52,000 occupiers and about 274 tanks. In general, the enemy concentrated about 150,000 invaders in the Eastern axis.

Meanwhile, thanks to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day, the russians were left without 4 tanks and 4 armored fighting vehicles, and the number of occupiers decreased by 530.